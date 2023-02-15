WASHINGTON — Senator JD Vance (R-OH) sent a letter to Alan Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of Norfolk Southern, requesting that the company expand its existing financial reimbursement area to include all residents of East Palestine.

The letter reads, in part:

“I ask that you expand the criteria for the reimbursement area to include all residents of East Palestine, not merely those within the one-mile area of the evacuation perimeter. They are all affected. They should be reimbursed. I would strongly assert, however, that these checks should not and do not release the railroad from any liability it has incurred as a result of this disaster.”

Senator Vance’s letter to Norfolk Southern can be read here or below: