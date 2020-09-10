Senate voting on GOP COVID-19 relief proposal

The Senate is voting on a GOP proposal for COVID-19 relief Thursday after nearly six months without a vote on sweeping pandemic relief, but Democrats are expected to defeat the measure on the basis that it does too little to help amid the continuing crisis. The defeat is expected to mean the end of relief efforts through Election Day.

GOP leadership has cast the proposal as a “targeted” approach to COVID-19 relief aimed at addressing areas that both Democrats and Republicans agree on, like schools, unemployment assistance and coronavirus testing.

Democrats, in turn, have decried the $300 billion GOP plan for what they say are “poison pills,” like taxpayer help for students to attend private schools and a lawsuit shield for businesses.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., blamed Democrats for blocking COVID-19 aid.

“When facing any great trial, the most important thing for those in positions of leadership to do is to tell people the truth about the challenge before us, no matter how hard it is to deliver that truth,” Rubio said in a tweeted video Thursday morning. “So today I want to tell you the difficult truth. And that difficult truth is that Congress is not going to pass another COVID relief bill before the election.”

But the Senate’s Democratic leader pointed the finger of blame at Republicans and President Donald Trump.

The GOP proposal includes $105 billion for schools and a two-year tax credit for school choice, as well as, $29 billion for vaccines and $16 billion for testing. It also provides additional funding for the paycheck protection program with the possibility of loan forgiveness for small businesses.

Unemployment benefits of $300 a week to individuals who have lost their jobs will also be considered as part of this proposal, but popular direct checks to Americans have been left out.

Schumer has made clear that Democrats will not support the bill, which he has repeatedly referred to as “emaciated” and riddled with “poison pills” that Democrats will not support. Only Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, the chamber’s most vulnerable Democrat this season, has indicated he might support the measure.

McConnell has focused his efforts on reaching 51 Republican votes on the proposal, two shy of conference unity, something he was deprived on in July when he attempted to garner support for a $1 trillion proposal.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday said he was hopeful that the failure of the GOP proposal Thursday could force Republicans back to the negotiating table.

“If past is prologue once the Republicans see they can’t intimidate us into voting for a wildly insufficient bill, they may come to the table and do what needs to be done,” Schumer said.