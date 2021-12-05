Senator Bob Dole passes away at age 98

Former US Senator Bob Dole speaks as he introduces US Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on April 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTRF) — Senator Robert Joseph Dole, 98, died in his sleep Sunday morning according to a tweet from the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years. More information coming soon. #RememberingBobDole pic.twitter.com/57NtGfqtmL — Elizabeth Dole Foundation (@DoleFoundation) December 5, 2021

He had served the United States of America for 79 years, says the foundation.

According to his official website, he served as Republican Senator from Kansas from 1969 until his retirement in 1996.

His website also details facts about his political career. He ran for President of the United States in 1996 but lost to Bill Clinton. He was the Republican vice-presidential nominee in 1976, but Walter Mondale won that race with Jimmy Carter winning the the presidential nod.

