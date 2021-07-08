Senator Brown shares pictures from January 6th

(WTRF) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is speaking out on his decision to post pictures that he took from the January 6h riot at the Capitol.

The Senator posted the pictures to his social media account yesterday, showing some of the destruction inside the Capitol from that day. These photos show an office that was located upstairs from Senator Brown’s office; though this same office is actually his new office. The Senator’s old office that he occupied on January 6th was not broken into. He says he saw photos of rioters smashing things with flag poles.

“When I woke up yesterday morning I realized it was 6 months to the day since I took those pictures. I thought that we should, that I should post them so that people in this country can be reminded that it was an attack on our democracy, that we saved our democracy, and more importantly we’re showing now that government can do positive things.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, (R) OHIO

Senator Brown says those positive things include child tax credits, help for small businesses and local governments, and “putting shots in people’s arms.”