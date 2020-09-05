Senator Capito says next stimulus package will help West Virginia businesses

(WTRF) – As COVID-19 continues, so does the uncertainty of business, school and so many other important aspects of every day life.

Some workers and businesses have been receiving financial help from the CARES Act.

Recently, West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito stopped by Oglebay Park, which was a recent recipient of federal funding and managed to stay open throughout the pandemic.

However, that’s not the case for every worker and every business in West Virginia. According to Senator Capito, the next aid package will help.

It will be helping those who still can’t be re-open stay connected to their employer so we can keep them off unemployment. At the same time the package will help those still on unemployment have some sort of sustainment so they can keep going during these uncertain times. There’s still a lot of people who are still out of work and can’t work. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia

There is still no word on when the next CARES Act package could pass, but Capito wants to make sure businesses are in good hands.