OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Representatives from Senator Joe Manchin’s office were in attendance for Monday evening’s Ohio County Board of Education meeting.

They came to honor the work of Performing Arts teacher Bill Cornforth.

Mr. Cornforth retired at the end of last year after directing nearly 60 productions and leading the WPHS Speech and Debate team to 43 state championships.

The board also continued its effort to maintain high safety standards for Ohio County Schools. Superintendent Kim Miller tells us that they are constantly making improvements, and says that their aim is to always keep safety at the forefront of their agenda.