Senator McKinley shares what he learned during recent border trip

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) – A West Virginia congressman recently visited the U.S. Mexico border.

On Friday, Congressman David McKinley (R), District 1, WV, said he was seeking first hand clarification when he visited McAllen, Texas, this past week.

“I wanted to see first hand the crisis that we have down there,” Said McKinley.

McKinley said, border agents told him, they made over 400,000 immigration arrests at the border in McAllen ​last year. McKinley also said he’s learned new estimates for the dollars worth of drugs crossing into the U.S. from Mexico, weekly.

“They’re estimating right now that $53-million of drugs are crossing the border every week. So, this is a crisis that we have to deal with,” said McKinley.