Washington D.C. (WTRF) – The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to raise the debt ceiling on Wednesday night, and now a vote in the Senate is looming.

The bill, dubbed the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023, passed the House with a majority from both parties voting for it.

Ohio Democrat Senator Sherrod Brown says he will vote for the bill in the Senate, framing it as an effort to “pay our bills,” and says it will avoid layoffs and negative impacts on pensions.

But Ohio Republican Senator JD Vance says he thinks the bill is more one-sided in favor of Democrats and doesn’t address overspending in its current form.

“And the good thing about this deal is we not just avoided default, but we protected Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid in Veterans benefits and that looks like a win to me. That’s why I think it’s a common sense approach.” SEN. SHERROD BROWN, D-OH

“I worry that we’re adding trillions of dollars to the debt, and we’re not doing nearly enough to control the long-term financial situation in our country, and that’s a bad deal for the American people.” SEN. JD VANCE, R-OH

Senator Vance hopes that the amendment process in the Senate will ultimately produce a better bill.

