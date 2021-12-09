Senators continue debate on “Build Back Better” bill

(WTRF) – As President Biden returns from a trip to Missouri to tout his Build Back Better legislation, the debate continues to rage on Capitol Hill as both parties have dug in with their agendas on the bill.

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito has said there is nothing in the legislation that would make her want to vote for it.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown says the legislation has major savings in drug costs, as well as help with child care.

“Because it does so many important things, it’s the biggest tax cut for working families in a generation, really in my lifetime… 90 percent of families in Ohio, with children under 18, will get a, a minimum of a 3000 dollar tax cut.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH

Brown believes the Democrats have the votes in the Senate to pass the legislation and believes it could happen by Christmas.