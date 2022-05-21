BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Senior Services of Belmont County delivers 1,200 meals every weekday.



And part of that process is a wellness check. Often these seniors live alone without family nearby. So the person who brings the meal also makes sure the senior is OK. If no one answers the door, the delivery person calls their emergency contact.

“Sometimes someone has fallen and they couldn’t reach a phone. So that knock on the door is the solution because they can shout and say I need help. And then we dispatch emergency medical transport or whatever’s needed for that person. “ Lisa Kazmirski, Executive Director, SSOBC

The meals are cooked, packed and delivered by Senior Services employees. Meals are also sent out to the senior centers for those who like to eat there.



To be eligible for meals, you must be 60 or older, homebound, and unable to prepare your own meals.



Senior Services of Belmont County also transports seniors to doctors appointments