BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

Seniors and their caregivers had the opportunity to learn about products and services available to them Tuesday.



The Senior Support Fair at the Ohio Valley Mall offered free health screenings plus information about everything from traditional health care services to home care to activities geared for older adults.



The Belmont County Adult Services Coalition started the event more than 20 years ago.



It puts people in contact with services that many didn’t know existed.

