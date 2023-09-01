OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – September is Suicide Prevention Month across the country and officials want to spread the word about an important resource in that effort.

Anyone, at any time can call or text “988” to speak with professionals.

Officials say you shouldn’t be afraid to approach the subject with someone you think might be exhibiting some worrying signs. They tell us that many people don’t want to “put suicide into someone’s head” but that’s not how it works.

They say the best thing to do is to say something, and even if you get shut down, follow up. Remind the person you’re worried about that you are there for them, and that resources are available.

“Our line is 24/7 and it is staffed by trained professionals who have a lot of experience helping people who are in crisis, and not just suicidal. You can call us for any reason at all. If you’re feeling anxious, upset, depressed, give us a call. And when people call us they are completely confidential, they can even be anonymous. They can call, chat or text to talk to one of these folks.” SHEILA MORAN, Director of Marketing and Communications at First Choice Services

Once again, that number is “988” to call or text, and you can also chat online at WV988.org.

Over the last year the National Suicide and Crisis Line center saw an increase of 5,000 more calls, texts and chats from West Virginians seeking their crisis services.

You can also visit BeThe1To.com for information on how to support a friend or loved one in a crisis.