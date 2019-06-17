Severe storms may last overnight

Severe thunderstorms are within the immediate area tonight. Storms are projected to move through overnight. They are capable of heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding risks. Some storms may produce small hail. Strong winds are likely within these storm cells. Expect frequent lightning, in addition.

Rain appears to be ongoing tomorrow morning. However, there will be a brief break during the late morning hours. Thunderstorms are likely returning for the upper Ohio Valley Monday afternoon and evening.

