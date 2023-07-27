WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has outlined part of the area in a marginal risk (1/5) for strong to severe storms Friday evening and the entire area in a marginal risk for strong to severe storms on Saturday.

SPC has the Ohio Valley outlined in a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe storms early this weekend

Showers and thunderstorms will fire up all across the Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley beginning Friday afternoon and evening well out ahead of another cold front. This front is set to move through Saturday afternoon and evening. This will likely bring us multiple rounds of storms from late Friday evening through late Saturday evening.

A round of possible heavy to strong storms moves through mainly overnight Friday into Saturday and another round of storms moves through late Saturday afternoon and evening.

As with any storm, heavy downpours and gusty winds will be our main concern. So make sure to watch out for ponding on roadways and watch for rising streams, as these storms will likely contain lots of rain and moisture

Thanks to dry air aloft and lots of moisture in the low level of the atmosphere damaging winds will be a possibility as well. This will be possible with large clusters of storms, while any isolated storm could bring some small hail, no larger than the size of a pea.

At this time a brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out, thanks to some favorable ingredients. This is something that will be very closely monitored and the StormTracker 7 Weather team will have updates online, on air, and on social media through the end of the week and the beginning of the weekend.