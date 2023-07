WHEELING, W.Va. — Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for our region until 8:00 p.m. Friday July 28.

Robust storms are moving through Central Ohio right now and will likely move into our region.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch outlining the Ohio Valley until 8:00 p.m. Friday.

Impacts: Half inch sized hail is possible and isolated gusts of 70 mph are possible within any severe storms.

All counties are included in this Watch.