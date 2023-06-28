WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has outlined much of our viewing area under a marginal risk for strong to severe weather Friday.

SPC outlook for Sunday night into Monday morning for the Ohio Valley.

A few stray showers will be possible Early Friday Morning, but any storm activity will come for the afternoon and evening hours thanks to pockets of sunshine, hot temperatures and high humidity.

Storms will be spotty as the activity will be pop up showers and storms. Not everyone will see the storms, but anyone who does could get an isolated strong to severe storm.

Storm Impacts for the Ohio Valley on Friday

The main impact from these strong storms will heavy downpours. However strong wind gusts and small hail, no larger than pea size cannot be ruled out as well.