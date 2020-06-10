Severe weather Wednesday in the Ohio Valley

(WTRF)- On Wednesday, June 10th, there is a Slight Risk for severe weather in the Ohio Valley. It’ll be hot and uncomfortable to start off the day under a mix of sun and clouds. Be sure to stay hydrated and take precautions in the heat. This afternoon after 2 PM, ahead of a cold frontal passage, a couple of scattered strong storms are expected. Later tonight, as the cold front moves in, a strong line of widespread thunderstorms is expected to move through after 8 PM.

The strongest and best support for severe storms is just out of the immediate area but we do have a good shot at receiving a few severe storms here. Damaging winds are likely, as well as potentially large hail, and maybe an isolated tornado is some cells that come through.

7News will bring you the latest on your forecast today on 7News at Noon and on 7News at 5, 6, 10, and 11 PM. Of course, always online and on social media too!