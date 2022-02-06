Severe winter weather and waivers on vaccine mandates: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

It was the perfect combination for bad weather; rain that turned to ice with snow on top.

–> A perfect storm of problems hit 911 service <–

Repairing power outages and making roads passable were the main concerns after the storm had passed. Crews were out restoring electric to thousands of homes and businesses. Many of those outages were caused by downed trees and power lines.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced this week that he would be asking for a waiver on vaccine mandates in rural hospitals.

–> CMS tells West Virginia that they are seriously considering a waiver on vaccine mandate for rural hospitals <–

He and the governors from Tennessee and Virginia spoke to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Governor Justice said he hoped the CMS would at least provide an extension on vaccine mandate deadlines so the state can keep those rural hospitals staffed.

The Mountain State also identified a new Coronavirus variant among its cases.

–> West Virginia has a new COVID variant and it’s in Ohio County <–

Omicron 2, also known as BA.2 has been detected in Ohio and Berkeley Counties. Health officials say they will continue to monitor Omicron two closely.

Big changes are coming to the Marshall County Health Department.

–>Big changes are in store for Marshall County health department & EMS facilities<–

It will be town down, along with the neighboring Journal newspaper building. In their place, will be a new and larger health department facility. Marshall County Commission also agreed to purchase a building on Tomlinson Avenue to be the new home for the county’s EMS services.

For the latest headlines all week long be sure to stay with 7News.