BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – On Thursday, Shadyside Local Schools addressed the status of their goal to build a new K-12 facility on the site of Leona Avenue Middle School.

The projected cost stands at $53 million dollars. As it stands, phase 3 of a 4 phase project will be complete upon the demolition of Leona. Once that happens, Shadyside will become eligible for state funding, which will cover 75% or more of the project cost.

As for the remainder of the cost, PTT Global pledged $30 million dollars to Shadyside if they finalize the cracker plant in Dilles Bottom, which would be used to complete the project.

If PTTGC does not end up moving forward on that project, then avenues for local funding will be explored by the district.

“If they don’t make that decision there would be a need to possibly put a bond levy on; however, I need to reassure folks that’s not happening this summer. That’s not happening right now. Once we get Leona torn down, we know that’s the area for our brand new school district, we get in line for our state funding and we sit and wait until we’re eligible for state funding.” JOHN HASWELL, Superintendent, Shadyside Local School District

Once they become eligible for state funding, they will have 13 months to raise the local funding.

Leona currently houses grades 3 through 6. Once it is demolished, grades 3 and 4 will move to Jefferson Elementary School. Grades 5 and 6 will be moved to Shadyside High School’s first floor. Those grades will be separated from the high school students and will be on their own schedule.

Pre-school classes will be moved to the Catholic church with 3 separate classrooms. No students will be housed in a trailer.

There will be another meeting on the construction project on April 12, so stay with 7NEWS for updates.