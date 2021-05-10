Shadyside residents concerned over proposed property sale to AEP

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Concerned residents and homeowners descended on this evening’s Shadyside Village Council meeting, to protest against the proposed sale of a 2 acre property to American Electric Power on the south side of town.



The primary concerns are two-fold: residents are worried about any potential harmful health effects should AEP purchase and develop the property. They are also worried about AEP’s presence in the area hurting property values.



Council has vowed to speak with AEP, to illustrate the concerns of these residents, and potentially try to encourage them to buy elsewhere, but their legal authority is limited, and they need more information.



The residents we spoke with plan to keep a close eye on the sale.

We’re trying to be proactive here. I mean, we kind of know what’s coming and we don’t want to be caught up in the mix before it’s too late, more or less….I wish we would have had a definite answer from them that said ‘yes, we’re on your side’ but we didn’t quite get that. So, I’m hoping that in the next few weeks we move towards that and that we find out a little bit more that satisfies them, and that they can then stand the ground that they might need to stand.” Chris Wasko, concerned Shadyside resident

Shadyside Mayor Robert Newhart vowed that he would call AEP tomorrow to request that a representative from the company be present during the next Village Council meeting, which is set for 2 weeks from now on Monday, May 24th. For full disclosure, the person trying to sell the property in question is Tim Newhart, the mayor’s brother.



Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for continued updates on the sale of this property.