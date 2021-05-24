Shadyside residents continue fight over proposed property sale to AEP

Shadyside, OHIO (WTRF) – Local residents are continuing their effort to try and stop American Electric Power from purchasing and developing a piece of property in a residential area, citing possible health concerns, as well as concerns over drops in property value.

The residents are trying to push AEP to build in another location, naming Warren Distribution as a possible substitute, and they would like Council to help them push AEP in that direction. Mayor Robert Newhart has also spoken to AEP about possibly using Warren Distribution, but at the moment no official decisions have been made.

The residents we spoke with at tonight’s village council meeting are happy that council seems to be taking the issue seriously, but they continue to reach out to AEP to voice their concerns.

“They don’t necessarily want to just come in and oppose the community, they want to try and work with the community and come up with the right answer to help the community. In this meeting here with the council, I think uh, we had a council member stand up and say they do, they do oppose it. So I think we did make a voice and we did get heard.” Chris Wasko, Shadyside Resident

“The law is on AEP’s side. The ordinances say they can build there, I’m sure state regulations say they can build there and such. But just because something is legal doesn’t mean it is morally or ethically correct.” Gregg Warren, Shadyside Resident

According to Mayor Newhart, an AEP representative did agree to come to tonight’s meeting, but that person’s supervisor canceled the appearance, citing the company’s COVID policy.

