Wheeling, W. Va. (WTRF) – Central Catholic had beaten Shadyside in its 6 last meetings.

Central Catholic had led a couple of times early in the game. Michael Toepfer threw to Brian Anderson for over a 70 yard touchdown. That made the score 14-7.

Wyatt Reiman who had 5 TD’s against Barnesville had four in this game. Andrew Osman added another and Shadyside won 33-14 to stay unbeaten.