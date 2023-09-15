SHADYSIDE, OHIO (WTRF) — We head to Shadyside this week to meet a group of students who have a mission to be the best they can be.

These students make up the Shadyside Tiger Band.

The Shadyside Tiger Band is in one of the best spots that they have been in recent years.

The band is currently sitting at around 45 members, an increase from the past few years.

The group consists of dedicated performers who work together and also help continue to grow the brand by encouraging their peers to join.

One band member says that the best part about being in the Tiger Band is doing what they can to help the program grow and be the best they possibly can.

”My favorite part about band is probably being able to teach the younger woodwinds or just being able to teach and show others what to do and how they can perform better.” Evalyn Eller – Shadyside Tiger Band

Watching the students teach each other and grow together is an experience that Band Director Bobby Moore says is a special one.

”I get to see them grow every day. And it’s just this magical experience because they’re like sponges. They absorb so much of what we say, what we teach them to do, what we train them, not just in my class but throughout the whole building. You know, they just absorb it all. And it really is just a magical experience to see them go from point A to point B.” Bobby Moore – Shadyside Tiger Band Director

Some of the younger band members rely heavily on the older ones to help them grow into great performers and even better people.

”They really just help you out sometimes, whether it be with band or just like real life or problems. And I’m like young. So, all the others are older, so I can kind of learn off of them.” Madden Stegman – Shadyside Tiger Band

Those in the band know that performing takes a lot of work but being with their closest friends through all of it makes it worthwhile.

”Just hanging out with all the other band members at football games and performances, really. It’s a lot of work, but it is just a lot of fun, and there’s a very gratifying moment of playing at shows and hearing people cheer for you and just getting it all done and looking and sounding great.” Quintin Riddel – Shadyside Tiger Band

The Shadyside Tiger Band’s lineup features songs such as Imagine Dragon’s “Enemy” and “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa.

Moore said that he truly believes the band is the Pride of Shadyside.

Congratulations to the Shadyside Tiger Marching Band, this week’s band of the week.