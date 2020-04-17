Sheetz expands Kidz Meal Bagz for kids, families in need to all locations

Sheetz has announced the expansion of their ‘Kidz Meal Bagz’ program to help children and families in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic across ALL Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia Sheetz locations.

Beginning back on April 2, 2020, meals were available all day that will include a turkey sandwich, chips, and a drink.

Families interested in taking advantage of the free Kidz Meal Bagz program should go to a participating Sheetz location and ask an employee at the register for a meal. Families will be offered one bag per child. Meals will be available daily while supplies last.

Sheetz says the program will continue past its original two weeks and continue to be available based on community needs.