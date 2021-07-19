Shelter halts accepting pets because they’re full

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

There’s no room at the inn—at least for now.

They’re not accepting any more cats and no more dogs from out of the county for the time being at the Marshall County Animal Shelter.

They are still taking dogs that are from Marshall County.

Officials say the facility, which is now a no-kill shelter, is full to the brim with homeless pets.

“I know it’s kitten season so this is the time of the year for lots of kittens,” said Mandy O’Neil, dog specialist at the shelter. “We’ve been adopting out a dog about every three days. But they’re coming in just as fast. I think people bought them during COVID when they had lots of time, but now they’re back to work and life, and the animals are the ones paying the price.”

She says this is a wonderful time to adopt a pet.

“We have a huge number of beautiful cats and a lot of nice dogs that have been here a long time,” she noted.

The shelter’s phone number is (304) 845-9770.