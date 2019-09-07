Sheriff: W.Va. man admits to killing wife, hiding body

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia man has confessed to killing his missing wife and burying her body in a remote area.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 40-year-old James Kiser has been charged with first-degree murder.

Officials say Kiser killed Crystal Dawn Kiser during an argument at her grandmother’s house in Sissonville. He then took her body to a remote area of Kentuck in Jackson County and buried her in a shallow grave.

She was reported missing on Aug. 11.

The sheriff’s office says Kiser has led detectives to the gravesite and medical examiners will exhume her body.

Kiser has not yet hired an attorney who could comment on his behalf. Records show he has been jailed.

