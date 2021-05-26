Sherrard Middle Schools wins West Virginia History bowl title

One of the sayings we heard a lot during the peak of the pandemic was that students were getting the best days of their lives stripped from them.

Well, that wasn’t the case for a few students at Sherrard Middle School. After the History Bowl that they had been working all year for was cancelled– the team was super upset.

But, One year later– the team was able to come back together, even after some graduated and went on to High School, and win the 2020 West Virginia History Bowl. The girls say they’re excited but they’re even more proud to represent Sherrard Middle one last time.

We worked really hard last year especially and we were so excited to go to states, and when we got the news it was cancelled we were really disappointed. But– we were so excited for a chance to come back. We had no idea we were going to do this good, but we’re happy that we just got the chance. GRACIE GATTS, 9TH GRADE

Personally, this means a lot to me. I love being a role model to other students. I love being a part of the history bowl team. To be able to to be called a history bowl winner is great. JADYN PARKER, 8TH GRADE

The team was led by coaches Dan Gratts and Jeffrey Stephens.