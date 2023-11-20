BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Beavercreek Police have confirmed a shooting took place at Walmart on Monday, Nov. 20 in the evening.

The Walmart is located at 3360 Pentagon Blvd.

Beavercreek Police shared on social media the building has been cleared and secured. There is no active threat at this time.

Walmart released a statement regarding the shooting:

We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store. This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene. All questions should be directed to local law enforcement.

Soin Medical Center confirmed they received three patients.

The Greene County coroner’s office is confirmed on the scene.

Miami Valley Hospital has confirmed they are on standby for critical injuries. Non-critical injuries will go to Soin Medical Center.

Law enforcement responded to initial reports just before 9:30 p.m.

This story is developing.