UPDATE 6:55 p.m.: Virginia State Police has confirmed that a shooting took place at a gas station in Covington that resulted in the death of three people, including a Covington police officer.

The shooting took place at Covington Farm and Fuel on North Alleghany Avenue just before 5 p.m. Monday.

The shooter is also among the dead.

WFXR News has crews on the way to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

(Image courtesy of Kylie Kidd/WFXR News)

(Image courtesy of Kylie Kidd/WFXR News)

COVINGTON, Va. (WFXR) – An incident involving police activity is closing a stretch of Route 220 in Covington.

According to VDOT, Route 220 is closed at the intersection of Alleghany Avenue (Route 220) and South Monroe Avenue.

WFXR News has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as we get information confirmed.