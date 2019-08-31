Shooting reported at Alabama high-school football game

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
gunshot-794306118

MOBILE, Ala. (WTRF) — Nexstar affiliate station, WKRG-TV, is reporting a shooting at a high school football game in Mobile, Alabama.

According to WKRG-TV, the shooting occurred following the football game between Leflore High School and Williamson High School.

A fight emerged in the stands before the closing of the game, witnesses report.

WKRG-TV officials say authorities are currently on the scene.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Dr. Dave Walker's Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Dave Walker's Evening Forecast"
More Weather News

Job and Career Fair

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter