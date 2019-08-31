Shooting reported at Alabama high-school football game

MOBILE, Ala. (WTRF) — Nexstar affiliate station, WKRG-TV, is reporting a shooting at a high school football game in Mobile, Alabama.
According to WKRG-TV, the shooting occurred following the football game between Leflore High School and Williamson High School.
A fight emerged in the stands before the closing of the game, witnesses report.
WKRG-TV officials say authorities are currently on the scene.
