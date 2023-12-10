OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — With just two weeks left until Christmas, hundreds of people have been flooding stores trying to find the perfect gift this holiday season.

Local malls and stores have been packed with eager shoppers trying to gather gifts and all the holiday essentials.

As the countdown to Christmas picks up a bit, shoppers will continue to navigate the crowded aisles and long lines to make sure they have what they need for the big day.

From the last-minute gift hunters to the holiday enthusiasts, the rush is on to wrap up the holiday shopping season with cheer.