Two people injured in Wheeling shooting incident

UPDATE: March 10, 2021; 9:06 p.m.

Wheeling Police report on Twitter that two people were injured in the shooting earlier this evening. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting took place along 46th Street in South Wheeling per the police.

No suspect information is available at this time per the Wheeling PD.

UPDATE: March 10, 2021; 8:16 p.m.

Wheeling Public Information Officer Phillip Stahl confirms on Twitter that a shooting took place tonight in South Wheeling with one person being shot. The suspect(s) fled the scene, going south.

Stahl also confirmed additional details to 7NEWS.

The shooter was a male.

There was one victim.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) We have multiple reports of a shooting incident in the Jacob and Wood Streets area.

There are also reports that suspects may have fled the scene.

We have reached out to officials for details.

