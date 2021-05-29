Shots fired near Ross Park Mall, 2 people arrested, police still looking for 3rd suspect

June 10 2021 05:00 pm

Ross Township, Pa. (WTRF) – Multiple media outlets in Pittsburgh are reporting that there is a large police presence outside the Ross Park Mall after an apparent shots fired incident.

According to media reports, police officers have arrested two suspects, and are actively looking for a third. Police have urged the public to avoid the area for now. There have been no reports of any injuries, but multiple units remain on the scene.

Allegheny County 911 says they were called to the mall just after 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, so stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates.

