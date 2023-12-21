TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — A well-known and long-standing Wheeling area business has recently changed hands.

The former Jim Robinson Ford at the Highlands is now Shults Ford.

Although the dealership is new to Ohio County, it brings with it an impressive track record from the State of Pennsylvania.

7News reporter Dan Mayeres caught up with owner Richard Bazzy, who tells us what we can expect from the new business.

They are billed as “Pennsylvania’s Largest Ford Dealer.”

They have several locations in the Pittsburgh Area, including Wexford, Harmarville, and West Mifflin.

Their new location at the Highlands is their first dealership in the Mountain State.

Owner Richard Bazzy is familiar with the Wheeling area and says he is excited to be in his new location.

“I grew up in Munhall, Pennsylvania. and we used to come to Wheeling all of the time. Oglebay was our annual Christmas Drive. So familiar witht the area and love the area for it’s community feeling and we are really excited to be part of the community.” Richard Bazzy, Owner, Shults Ford

The new dealership will feature a huge inventory of over 1000 Ford cars, trucks, and SUVs.

Bazzy says the goal is not only to provide customers with access to any new Ford but also to make servicing those vehicles as easy as possible.

“Things like mobile service. If you can’t get to the dealership, we will come to you. If you need an oil change you don’t have to come here. We’ll come to you. If you want your car picked up and delivered, we do that.” Richard Bazzy, Owner, Shults Ford

In addition to providing great service, Bazzy says Shults Ford is also committed to making a positive impact in the community.

Along with his daughter Arianna, Bazzy established the Get Marty+ Bazzy Fund. The group helps provide food and supplies for those in need.

“We do things for Thanksgiving and Christmas back packs. We do a lot of things we are looking forward to sahre with the community.” Richard Bazzy, Owner, Shults Ford

Bazzy is also well-known and easily recognized by his trademark cowboy hat.

“I’ve worn this cowbay hat for 10 years. So that makes me feel comfortable here. And really when I say “yee-haw” it’s an exuberant, over the top expression of hapiness. And I don’t say yee-haw…It’s a YEE HAW!!” Richard Bazzy, Owner, Shults Ford

Bazzy also says they will honor any type of warranty or contest prize offered by the former Robinson Dealership.