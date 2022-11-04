KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old male from Rand, WV.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mark Coles hasn’t had contact with his family since October 28. They are concerned for Mark due to his health conditions and he needs his medication.

Coles is known to travel by foot or public transit and often carries a backpack and walking stick.

If you have any information on Coles’ whereabouts, contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169 or call 911.