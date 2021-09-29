Simulated medical experience teaches nursing students how to deal with a difficult patient

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

It played out at OU Eastern, in the nursing simulation lab.

Nursing in the age of COVID: Ohio University president discusses stress and the need for more health care workers

And it happened as the president of the entire university visited and watched.

The “patient” was an electronic mannequin.

He was supposedly an older man with a severe asthma attack.

He answered questions, blinked his eyes, even coughed.

He claimed he’d had no contact with COVID, but the nurses learned he had.

It was extremely realistic, and surprisingly tense, as though it was the real thing.

“This mannequin responds to any actions or interventions that they complete on him,” explained Matthew Fox, OUE associate director of nursing. “So when they did the naso-pharyngeal swab, they noticed that he had quite a bit of discomfort, which is associated with that type of test, and he actually screamed at the end!”

“I think that this kind of simulation is a great way to help students learn,” said President Hugh Sherman. “And I found it really stressful. I could empathize with what the students were going through. I appreciate how dedicated they are, and I’m excited for them going into this profession that helps people.”

He added that nursing is an extremely difficult career, especially during the pandemic.