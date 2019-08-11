Belmont County single-vehicle crash leaves one dead, one injured

Breaking News
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an one-vehicle crash that left one person dead in Goshen Township early Sunday morning.

48-year-old Robert Straight was traveling South bound when he claims he lost control of his 2006 Harley Davidson attempting to avoid striking cows on the roadway.

The passenger, Kimberly Bable, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Straight was transported to Wheeling hospital with minor injuries.

Neither passenger was wearing a helmet and alcohol may have been a factor.

