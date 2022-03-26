MARSHALL COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF) – In celebration of Women’s History Month, one local organization held a unique career fair to inspire female youth.

On Saturday in Marshall County, girls were treated to an all-female careers fair for Central Sisters, which is a mentoring program between John Marshall High School and Central 5th graders.

They showcased females working in countless occupations and the endless opportunities available for these young girls.

Allyson Varlas has been planning this event since 2019 and says the goal is to promote female empowerment and to inspire little girls to shoot for the stars.

With March being Women’s History Month. I thought this was a perfect time to do this. When I asked the girls what they wanted to be so I could kind of get an idea of who to ask. I had a few tell me they wanted to be an entrepreneur. They wanted to be a Supreme Court Justice. They wanted to be a teacher, so I knew what direction I wanted to go in, but I also wanted to bring in those male dominant fields, such as welding, law enforcement, working for the federal government, engineering different things like that. So, the girls know that they can work in those fields, and they can potentially be in charge in those fields and that they can really do anything that they want to do as long as they set their mind to it and know that those opportunities out there for them. Allyson Varlas, Central Elementary School Title 1 teacher/ founder of Central Sisters

Several women at Saturday’s event graduated from John Marshall High School.

Varlas says highlighting successful women in our county is extremely important and giving these kids the opportunity to see and speak with them, could change their life forever.

There’s a lot of people that have decided that they like to come back and show the girls what they can do while staying in the area even after graduating from high school or college, and I really appreciate them coming back and helping with this and showcasing how great our local community is. And the powerful female leaders that are in this small community in Marshall County. Allyson Varlas, Central Elementary School Title 1 teacher/ founder of Central Sisters

Deputy Sheriff Brenda Lesnett graduated in 2010. She says she wants to be a role model for these girls and encourage them to take on the challenge.

I don’t want anyone to hold back just because they are female. I’m one of the very few females. I was the third female hired onto the Sheriff’s Office. My biggest thing for kids though, is to have them not give up. Once I get to where I want to be. I’m always looking for something better. I’m a part of three different special teams in my department. Deputy Sheriff Brenda Lesnett, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

She says taking on a position in a male-dominated field isn’t easy, but the reward is great.

This fair exposed these girls to the large variety of occupations that are out there and will help them decide their future career path after school.

