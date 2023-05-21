WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – The Sisters of St. Joseph hosted their second continual earth celebration at the historic Mount St. Joseph.

Art installations, demonstrations, nature displays and other exhibits were there to show support for the main theme of the event – “Celebrate Earth, Our Common Home.”

Every festivity showcased the Congregation of St. Joseph’s continued commitment to caring for the earth and all the living things on our planet.

The event was inspired by Pope Francis’s 2015 Laudato Si letter, which is an action plan that identifies seven goals everyone can do to help protect our earth.

“The Laudato Si action plan has seven goals, and as you walk around, you may see signs our exhibitors have that say who they are and how they are practicing some of these goals, like ecological education, ecological, spiritual, community engagement and participation. There are seven of them you’ll see people exhibiting and how they are really living out the goals that Pope Francis talks about.” Sr. Kathleen Durkin | Spiritual and Retreat Director, St. Joseph Retreat Center

Several local organizations including Grow Ohio Valley, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital and the Ohio County Solid Waste Authority were in attendance.