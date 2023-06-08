SISTERSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — You may not see many around anymore and you will only find one that still crosses the Ohio River.

The Sistersville Ferry is the last fully functional ferry that operates on the Ohio River.

The ferry has been in service in Sistersville since 1817.

The ferry carries cars, motorcycles and passengers across the river from Sistersville, West Virginia to Fly, Ohio. The boat also offers cruises throughout the summer for anyone to enjoy.

The operators of the ferry enjoy the legacy they get to share with the riders.

”It means a lot to me because this is a historic boat, not itself but it’s been a legacy here and people love it when we’re open. We’re only open five months out of the year in the summertime. So, people enjoy riding it.” Bo Hause – Captain of Sistersville Ferry

The ferry stays afloat thanks to the many donations from its passengers.

If you want to take a ride on the ferry it costs five dollars for a car, three dollars for a motorcycle, and one dollar if you want to walk on or ride a bicycle.