MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s an exciting day as one local organization signed six talented prospects to eventually become part of their team

But it’s not a sports team!

WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital hosted its first-ever signing day ceremony to celebrate the inaugural class of their Aspiring Nurse Program.

It’s a unique scholarship plan that provides direct payment to students over the course of their academic careers.

In exchange, the students agree to a three-year work commitment to Reynolds after graduating.

Reynolds is partnering with West Virginia Community College to offer Aspiring Nurse positions to six students who signed their commitment today.

“Today is a great day. This is a huge monumental event for Reynolds. Granted, these nursing students are in school for another two years. They are not graduating for two years but it’s six students that we know we have in the pipe-line for when they graduate in two years thet we will be able to utilize at Reynolds.” Bryan Woodford. Director of Nursing | WVU Medicine, Reynolds Memorial Hospital

“What we have found is the number one challenge facing students are financial challenges. f. inancial and family. This scholarship provides a solution for those financial challenges that other scholarship typically do not.” Daniel Mosser | President, WVNCC

“It’s an exciting day. The program that they are offering is a game-changer for non-teaditional students. It gives people like me, that had been to school before. a second chance to go back again and get another degree.” Jasmine Johnson | 1st year, Nursing Student

Students were presented with team jerseys following their signing.