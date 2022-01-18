Six people arrested following homicide at Kalahari Resort employee housing unit: I-TEAM

PERKINS TOWNSHIP – Several people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man, who was killed Monday at a Kalahari Resort employee housing unit.

Perkins Township Police Chief Vincent Donald said Dontre Ravon Tate was shot and killed early Monday morning during a party.

Donald said the victim did not work at Kalahari but was an acquaintance of an employee.

Shortly after midnight a woman called the Erie County 9-1-1 dispatch center reporting that a man was assaulted.

“He is bleeding,” the caller told a dispatcher.

The chief said when officers arrived they found the victim had been shot once and was deceased.

“Detectives soon determined that there were several suspects involved,” Donald said. “Because of a language barrier with some of the witnesses a translator was provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Through interviews and further investigation, officers believed that some of the witnesses had tampered with evidence. Officers and detectives contacted an Erie County Prosecutor who authorized charges on three separate individuals. “

Detectives say three other suspects were involved in the shooting. They were arrested Monday in the Toledo area.

Delonnie C Brown, 26, was arrested on aggravated burglary and aggravated murder charges.

Quinton Cangelo, 22, and Daquan D. Brown, 19, are facing aggravated burglary charges.

Sofia Alayza, 20, and Jems Vasquez, 20, are each facing a tampering with evidence charge. Grims Vasquez, 20, is facing a charge of complicity to tampering with evidence.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges could be filed.