Six WVU women’s basketball players, three additional football players test positive for COVID-19

West Virginia women’s basketball has postponed their team workouts for 14 days after six student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

Workouts for student-athletes who tested negative for COVID-19 can begin on July 20. They were previously slated to begin July 6, however the team had not yet begun their preparations.

The individuals who returned positive tests will enter a 14-day period of self-isolation, and contact tracing procedures have identified additional persons who were possibly exposed. Those individuals will self-quarantine.

“As with our men’s basketball team, the safest thing to do is put a pause on our women’s basketball workouts,” said Director of Athletics Shane Lyons. “The recent testing numbers, before their workouts even begin, show it’s not in the best interest of the student-athletes. Our medical officials will closely monitor the team in the coming days with a goal of starting its summer prep on July 20.”

In addition to the six positive tests in women’s basketball, three additional West Virginia football players have tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total number of positive tests for WVU football players up to nine positive tests since voluntary workouts began on June 15.