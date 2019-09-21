Six-year-old girl arrested for tantrum, grandmother outraged

ORLANDO, Florida (CNN/WTRF) – A Florida grandmother is demanding answers after her six-year-old granddaughter was reportedly arrested for throwing a tantrum.

What do you mean she was arrested? He [School Resource Officer] said there was an incident and she kicked somebody and she is being charged. Meralyn Kirkland, grandmother of Kaia Rolle

Rolle was then taken to the juvenile detention center by Orlando Police officers, where she was charged with battery.

The grandmother says the first grader was fingerprinted and even had a mug shot taken.

They told us we had to wait a few minutes because Kaia was being fingerprinted, and when she said finger printed, it hit me like a ton of bricks. Meralyn Kirkland, grandmother of Kaia Rolle

It was an emotional sight for any grandparent or parent.

No six-year-old child should be able to tell somebody that they had handcuffs on them and they were riding in the back of a police car and taken to a juvenile center to be fingerprinted — mug shot. Meralyn Kirkland, grandmother of Kaia Rolle

Kaia is now home but this will be something that always stick with her.