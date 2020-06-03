Slight Risk for severe weather in the Ohio Valley Wednesday

ALL IMMEDIATE COUNTIES (WTRF)- A Slight Risk for severe weather is in place for Wednesday, June 3rd. During the afternoon and evening hours, strong and severe thunderstorms will move through the area beginning after 2:00 PM. Time to watch out for is likely between 3:00-7:00 PM for strongest storm development, with a few still possible afterwards until 8:00 PM.

Storms later today will potentially bring damaging winds and hail. Heavy downpours in storms and accompanying showers may created localized water issues in predisposed problem areas. Isolated tornadoes are low-risk at this time.

Showers and a few storms may occur overnight/in the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon through the evening hours brings another risk for strong and severe thunderstorms again.

