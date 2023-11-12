WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The holiday shopping season is just around the corner, and an event that promotes small and local businesses will be here before we know it.

Centre Market will be hosting their annual Small Business Saturday on November 25.

The purpose of Small Business Saturday is to encourage people to shop small this holiday season and keep the money they spend in their community.

For the first time this year, Centre Market will be having a balloon drop at 10 a.m.

The balloon drop will include various coupons, discounts, and other prizes that local businesses have donated.

By shopping, small customers can find unique gifts and support the community members who own these businesses.

”We’re just excited to get people down here and to have the support for our community. You know, the people that own the businesses in Centre Market are people that are from our community around here. So, you know, we get asked a lot to donate and support community events and this is a way that people in the community can support the businesses that are supporting the community all year.” Brooke Price | Manager, Centre Market

Centre Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Small Business Saturday and encourages everyone to come out and shop locally.