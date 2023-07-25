WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Wheeling’s Interactive Science Store, SMART Centre Market, is excited to announce they have moved locations.

They are now located at 1410 Main Street, a two-floor building that will help them expand.

Their new building was built in 1883 and has lots of antique furnishings and items they are restoring.

Front of the new SMART Centre Market (1410 Main Street | Wheeling, W.Va.

Libby and Robert Strong, owners of the SMART center say their inspiration for moving was to provide a more hands on science experience for the Ohio Valley.

“(Libby) Wheeling is a big, small town, but nevertheless a small town. So, rumors get started quickly and a lot of people, when we left the Centre Market area, made the assumption that we had closed. We have only closed temporarily, and that’s only until our renovations are complete here. (Robert) We’re not just coming back when we reopen, but we’re going to be coming back big time.” Libby & Robert Strong | Owners, SMART Centre

SMART Centre is still out doing things in the community, like science programs at area libraries and they’ll be at the Italian Festival once again this year.

They are hoping to open their new location by Labor Day Weekend.

And don’t worry, Libby says they will still sell Kirke’s Ice Cream and their dinosaur, Gideon, will be back on display as soon as he gets his “facelift”.

To keep up to date with their activities and programs, follow them on Facebook or call (304)-23DINOS.