UPDATE to snow system coming Thursday into Friday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A complex weather system is set to move into the Ohio Valley as we near the end of the work-week that will produce the first accumulating snow for the winter months.

This is an update as details and forecast trends are not fully in agreement still, but here is what the Stormtracker7 weather team knows.

As we step into Thursday, cloud coverage will be the dominating feature across the skies with a return of snow showers for the afternoon and evening.

The timeframe for snow to start (for now) is later in the afternoon and early evening hours of Thursday. Snow showers will likely become more widespread before midnight. That is when the most intense snow will likely fall.

Here is a timed out look at what Predictor has in store for Thursday evening.

A new tool that the Weather Prediction Center unveiled recently shows some of the potential impacts this system will have on our area.

Minor impacts are expected across Northern WV, meaning there is no direct threat to life or property. However, there will be inconveniences in daily life activities. Streets will need to be plowed and there could be slick spots on the roadways. Use caution if traveling Thursday night into Friday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Tyler and Wetzel County. For a full look at that story, click here.

Now the important question. How much snow will we get?

Model data suggests that the bulk of the snow will fall to our south and east. Accumulations could exceed upwards of five inches in the ridges and hilltops. Locally, not so much. We will see around 1″- 3″ with higher amounts possible on hilltops and through the higher terrain. The father north and west you live compared to I-70, the less snow you will see.

The Stormtracker7 team will continue to follow the possible snow and bring you the latest updates as we have them.