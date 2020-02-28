Snowy commute Friday morning

Several scattered snow showers have fallen across the upper Ohio Valley since yesterday. Overnight, as temperatures remained below freezing, snow added up to one inch or more in spots especially right along I-70 from Belmont county, OH to Ohio county, WV.

Watch your travels on secondary and side roads as they are likely to be snow-covered. The main roads like interstates should be wet with the possibility of slick spots here and there. On and off ramps could be slick as well.

Several schools here in the Valley are either delayed or closed for Friday, February 28.

The rest of the day will stay cold and breezy with some gradual cloud clearing into the afternoon. A much calmer and nicer weekend is ahead of us.