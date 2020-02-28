Snowy commute Friday morning

1  of  36
Abundant Life Christian School Barnesville Exempted Village School Belco Works Bellaire City Schools Belmont Career Center Bridgeport City Schools c-cap alternative school Cambridge City Schools Corpus Christi School Doddridge County Schools East Guernsey Schools East Richland Christian Indian Creek Christian School MACO Workshop Marshall County Schools Martins Ferry Christian Grade Martins Ferry Christian Pre-school Martins Ferry Schools Miss Sharon's Kidz Miss Syd's Preschool Monroe Achievement Center Montessori Childrens Center Noble Local Schools Ohio County Schools Our Lady of Peace School of Hope & Board of DD Transportation Shadyside Local Schools St Clairsville City Schools St Michaels School St Sylvester Central School St Vincent Elementary Switzerland of Ohio Schools Tyler County Schools Union Local Schools Wetzel County Schools Wheeling Central Catholic HS

Several scattered snow showers have fallen across the upper Ohio Valley since yesterday. Overnight, as temperatures remained below freezing, snow added up to one inch or more in spots especially right along I-70 from Belmont county, OH to Ohio county, WV.

Watch your travels on secondary and side roads as they are likely to be snow-covered. The main roads like interstates should be wet with the possibility of slick spots here and there. On and off ramps could be slick as well.

Several schools here in the Valley are either delayed or closed for Friday, February 28.

The rest of the day will stay cold and breezy with some gradual cloud clearing into the afternoon. A much calmer and nicer weekend is ahead of us.

