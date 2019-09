NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) — Work continues at the new Hancock County Dog Park and around this time next month, the dog park s expected to be open.

Hancock County Parks and Reaction committee is planning a soft opening for the dog park October 19.

There will be music, vendors and food for you and your furry friend.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place, along with a doggy Halloween costume contest!

Entry is $5 and additional information can be found on their Facebook page.